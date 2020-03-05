The Banks County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 9 a.m. in the conference room of the Banks County Health Department, located at 667 Thompson Street, Homer.
Board of health to meet March 10
Locations
Angie Gary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Banks News
- Maysville adds area for seating at park amphitheater
- Early voting underway for Homer alcohol referendum, presidential primary
- Dalton to seek reelection to BOE
- Harper to seek reelection
- Blackwell to seek Post 4 BOC seat
- Kick the crabgrass now
- Public Service Commissioner speaks at Rotary meeting
- Polling places listed
Most Popular
Articles
- Drugs, cash seized in arrest
- 45 charged last week by sheriff's office
- Alto man gets probation for murder of infant son
- Commerce man announces for Congress
- Commerce man arrested after chase
- Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
- Baldwin man says neighborhood dogs attack his dog
- Chad Keener named assistant fire chief in Baldwin
- Hensley seeking District 2 seat on BOC
- Two more qualify on Tuesday
Images
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.