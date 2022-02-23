The Georgia College Softball Team (4-6) rebounded from a game one 12-0 loss to Wingate University (8-2) to take the second game 3-1 over No. 11 Auburn University Montgomery (6-3) in day one of the Red, White and Blue Classic.
Not a lot of offense in game one for the Bobcats as Jaycee Haycraft (Louisville) got the lone hit on a single to the pitcher in the first inning.
Golden Thrower (Hanahan, South Carolina) got the start and the loss (2-3) for the Bobcats in game one, allowing six earned runs on five hits in her one and 2/3 innings of work.
The Bobcats came back with a vengeance in game number two taking down nationally-ranked AUM 3-1. The Bobcat offense started the game strong, plating all three runs in the first inning. Jessica Owens (Social Circle) rifled a double to deep center to plate the first two runs in MacKenzie Hoffman (Rocky Face) and Eliza Kuhne (Sharpsburg). The next run came across in Brooke Lougher (Suwanee) on a sacrifice fly.
Macy Banks (Homer), the starting pitcher, and Owens had the only two multibase knocks on the night. Owens was also the only Bobcat to have more than one hit in the opening day of the tournament, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Banks (2-1) got the start and the win in the circle for GC. She faced 25 batters, allowing one earned run on four hits. She pitched a complete seven inning game to propel her Bobcats to their first win over a nationally-ranked squad this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.