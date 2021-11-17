The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved an update to the multifamily development ordinance at its November meeting that outlines how apartments, duplexes, condos and assisted living facilities are developed.
There has been much interest in this in the county since Capstone Development opened a large apartment complex at Banks Crossing. After that a moratorium was placed on multifamily developments in the county in order for the ordinance to be updated.
Earlier this month, the planning commission recommended approval of the ordinance after making several suggested changes for higher density developments, including four units per acre and 35 percent of its property must be preserved as green space. The BOC agreed with these recommendations from the planners. However, the BOC deleted the recommendation that all units must be on EPD-approved sewer systems
A lady in the audience continually questioned why not adding a maximum number of apartments allowed. BOC chairman Charles Turk said that would be the same as setting a maximum number of restaurants allowed in the county or a maximum number of homes allowed in the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting the BOC:
•agreed to a $148,000 change to the contract with Snell Construction for the project at Steven T. Tanger Blvd. for the culvert replacement. It was pointed out that $116, 000 of this is for the paving from Home Depot to where the paving was busted and needed to be paved. The change adds over 300 feet of curb and gutter to each side of the road to allow for safer travel.
•extended the subdivision moratorium until Dec. 15.
•tabled requests for property splits on Crowe Road and Marshburn Road until Dec. 15.
•approved a resolution presented from tax commissioner Beckie Carlan not requiring mobile home decals. The action follows approval of a Senate Bill allowing for this.
•approval a contract with Pitney Bowes for a rental agreement for postage machines for the Annex Building and Courthouse.
•approved the nutrition contract with Legacy Link for the senior citizen’s center.
