At a hearing held last week, the Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed with Taylor Griffith's appeal regarding public notices and public notice procedures.
Griffith says that the intended use for the property in a request for a hotel at Banks Crossing was not not consistent with what was listed on the application as the planned use. The commissioners agreed that the two don't match and that they should be the same.
Griffith filed the appeal because he said the original copy of the conditional use application “plainly stated ‘Extended Stay Prototype’ in the line for the intended use" and the intended use was not this.
Griffith is a member of the county planning commission. He voted against the request in question; stating at the time his concerns about the application process.
Griffith said Monday he is now concerned a new application that will be on the agenda of the planning commission and BOC in November has the same issue with the intended use listed in the application not being the actual intended use. On Monday, Oct. 17, he filed an appeal of this application.
"This is notice of my appeal of the decision of the acting Banks County zoning official to a accept and submit for the public hearing process an application which does not accurately represent the proposed development detailed in the application packet," Griffith wrote in his appeal. "The applicant requests a conditional use to build and operate a Home2 Suite by Hilton Hotels. This is an extended state hotel as defined by Banks County code; therefore, the application should be an extended stay hotel and not a 'new hotel.'"
