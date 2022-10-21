PRESENTS APPEAL

Taylor Griffith presented his appeal to the Banks County Board of Commissioners.

 Photo by Angela Gary

At a hearing held last week, the Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed with Taylor Griffith's appeal regarding public notices and public notice procedures.

Griffith says that the intended use for the property in a request for a hotel at Banks Crossing was not not consistent with what was listed on the application as the planned use. The commissioners agreed that the two don't match and that they should be the same.

