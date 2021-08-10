The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a 7.831 millage rate when it met Tuesday, Aug. 10, which is the lowest it has been in 20 years.
"We are rolling the millage rate back to what it was 20 years ago," BOC chairman Charles Turk said. "All of the commissioners did a good job. All of the department heads did not spend all of the money in their budget and we put the extra in reserves."
Turk said he has been asked how the commissioners were able to lower the millage rate and he replies two reasons, "department heads who are conservative" and revenue from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST).
"With SPLOST, a large amount of money comes from people who don't even live in this county," he said.
Commissioner Sammy Reece said, "I appreciate all the department heads working on this. There has not been a tax increase on the county side in 12 years."
Commissioner Keith Gardiner added, "Our department heads try to save money whenever they can."
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said, 'If we didn't have that SPLOST money coming in, our taxes would be so high."
Commissioner Bo Garrison added that he appreciates "everyone working diligently" to keep the millage rate low "without cutting any services for our citizens."
The 2020 millage rate was 8.419. In 2019, and the millage rate in 2019 was 8.533
