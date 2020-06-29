The Banks County Board of Commissioners awarded a bid in a called meeting Monday morning to Rains Grading, Hauling & Paving for $68,500 for a sewer line installation at Hwy. 59.
Rain Grading had the low bid for the project, which is needed due to the round-about which is going in at the site. The project is expected to start within the next month. Funds will come from a GEFA loan.
The county also received a bid from Griffin Brothers for $95,534.
The sewer line installation was the only business on the agenda at the brief called meeting Monday morning, which was shown on Facebook Live.
