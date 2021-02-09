After meeting behind closed doors for more than one hour on Tuesday night to discuss “possible litigation, personnel and land acquisition,” the only action taken by the Banks County Board of Commissioners was to continue COVID pay for up to 80 hours through April 13.
During the open session of the meeting, the BOC:
•designated finance officer Randy Failyer as the county employee who can request sales tax information from the Georgia Department of Revenue. The department of revenue requires that an officer be designated from each county to request sales tax information.
•approved an interpretation services agreement at the request of 9-1-1 director Deidra Moore with Tele-Language. Moore said that an interpreter is needed when someone is stopped who doesn’t speak English. Tele-language charges 89 cents per minute for Spanish and 99 cents per minute for other languages.
•approved a change in the use of grant funds to allow the money to be used to purchase a transfer switch for the generator at the Annex Building.
•agreed to pay the matching funds to purchase a skid unit slide and hose for the Fire/EMS Rescue 4 unit. A Georgia Forestry Grant is covering $5,000 of the $13,000 needed to purchase the equipment. The county’s portion of the project will come from the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•agreed to install a waterline at McBoy Bridge Road from the river to Marshburn Road. This is a partnership with a local developer who will pay for the labor if the county provides the materials, which will cost $45,800. The total cost of the project will be $180,000. The developer plans to construct five houses at the corner of McCoy Bridge Road.
•agreed to purchase a truck, at a cost of $31,500, for the water department, to replace one that is no longer working.
•approved an alcohol package license for Diamond Exxon.
•renamed the stretch of road at Banks Crossing that goes between Pizza Hut and Racetrac to Sonic as Tanger Way.
•approved the contract for the resurfacing and paving of Hebron Road, Borders Road, Hawkins Road and Trout Lane.
•agreed to spend $16,000 to make repairs to the entrance of Waterplant Road. The money will come from the 2017 SPLOST revenue.
•named Ann Moon to replace Linda Lewallen on the Board of Elections.
•tabled reappointing Carol Ayers to the Board of Elections.
•held a closed session to discuss “possible litigation, personnel and land acquisition.”
