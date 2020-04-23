A three percent salary increase, to be implemented Jan. 1, 2021, was approved for Banks County employees Monday morning at the end of budget hearings.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners reviewed each department’s budget requests in hearings held Wednesday, Thursday and Monday. The hearings were shown live on the county’s Facebook page, the first time this has been done. They are saved on the Facebook page and can be viewed at any time.
“We have talked about this individually, BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper said in making a motion for the raises. “We have a history of taking care of our employees. I want to hope that things turn around and the economy picks up and we are really moving next year. I feel optimistic that you will be able to move forward with this.”
During the budget hearings, several department heads asked for additional employees. The commissioners agreed to wait until January to look at these requests due to the current economy.
“I don’t think we need to add any one right now,” commissioner Sammy Reece said.
The budget has not been finalized yet. Finance director Randy Failyer will compile changes made during the three days of budget hearings and another meeting will be held to review the new proposed budget.
COURT ISSUE
During the budget meeting with Stephen Nevels, Superior Court Administrator for Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties, Hooper brought up the issue some Banks County officials have had in the past with court services.
Hooper said, “I’m about to leave office and it’s been eight years and it’s one area I feel like the citizens of Banks County need a little more attention and that is in the Piedmont Judicial Court System. We have a nice courtroom down here and, as far as I know, we’ve never had a judge that decided to make Banks County his main office. In 8 years office I’ve been here, the presence of the district attorney in person has been slim to none. I think the citizens of Banks County deserve more than what we get from the Piedmont Judicial System. We need to have more attention. I know the judges came here and said it’s like a divorce. No, it’s not a divorce. We’re just asking that our citizens of Banks County receive an equal amount of treatment that the citizens of Barrow and Jackson receive for the same amount of dollars. I need Banks County not to be an after-thought of the judicial system. IF the judges want us to stay in the Piedmont Judicial System, they need to show us they want us in the Piedmont Judicial System.”
Nevels didn’t comment during the meeting. This is an issue that has been brought up during the past several years.
