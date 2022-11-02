The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of several pieces of heavy equipment when it met last week.
The BOC agreed to purchase two tractors, at a cost of $57,937, and two batwing bush hogs, at a cost of $23,600.
The funds will come from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
Bo Garrision voted against the purchases, stating: "I'm not voting against us buying bush hog or tractors because we need them. I think we should have done more research."
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved an additional $1,595 in engineering costs for KCI Technologies for road and bridges work.
•approved an easement for Georgia Power to put poles at the training facility at the sheriff's office. There will be no cost to the county for this work.
•approved a resolution providing for the levy and collection of an annual tax to provide funds for the payment of the principal and interest on a school district general obligation sales bond in the amount of $10 million.
The BOC also held a closed session at the Oct. 25 meeting to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
