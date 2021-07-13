The Georgia Department of Transportation’s project to replace the Hwy. 59 bridge has resulted in the county relocating water lines in the area.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a $359,354 bid when it met Tuesday night, July 13, from Griffin Brothers to remove the water lines in the path of this project. The county received four bids for this project with Griffin Brothers being the lowest bid.
There will be 2,700 feet of water lines that must be relocated along Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 63.
In addition to replacing the bridge, the DOT is also installing a round-about. The new bridge will be a little wider and 13 feet closer to I-85.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the July 13 meeting, the BOC:
•approved naming the road in the Banks 59 Business Park Hatchery Way.
•approved the fiscal year 2022 state prison work detail contract. There is no work detail in the county now due to COVID-19, however, the contract was approved so that a detail can return to the county when restrictions in place due to the pandemic are lifted.
•approved the pre-trial intervention and diversion program contract with CSRA Probation Services Inc. The company provides probation services to the county. There is no cost to the county for this program. All fees are paid by the defendants.
•approved the annual contract with Legacy Link, which provides services at the county’s senior citizen’s center.
•approved a contract with Fractal SAAS Inc., to handle vegetation burn permits for the county. The state no longer issues these permits. Fire chief Steve Nichols said county residents can apply for vegetative burn permits from this company by calling, online or through an app.
•approved a resolution establishing a county recreation board and appointed the following to serve: Kalesha Beasley, Major Hunter and Matthew Poole, all three year terms; Ashley Hancock and Christopher Heath, both two year terms; and Christopher Baker and John Riley, both two one terms.
•reviewed the subdivision regulations line-by-line. Some changes made include requiring road studies for property subdivided into five or more lots; maintaining dedicated roads with 150 feet of right-of-way; and no more than 75 lots in a subdivided piece of property can be dependent on a single road for access/exit.
