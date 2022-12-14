The Banks County Board of Commissioners want a sign to be placed at a planned expansion of Racetrac at Banks Crossing stating no 10-wheel trucks be allowed. But the developers are concerned that they will be held responsible if people do not comply with that condition.
This issue was debated in-depth by both sides at the BOC meeting Tuesday night. The final consensus was a 4-1 approval of the request for the project with the condition that the county attorney and the applicant’s attorney work on a way to discourage these trucks from coming into the new expansion.
BOC chairman Charles Turk and commissioners Bo Garrison, Sammy Reece and Keith Gardiner voted in favor of this request, while commissioner Danny Maxwell voted against it.
Turk stated, “I think there has to be an honest effort to discourage them (the 18-wheelers). I know you can’t stop them.”
The applicant wants the condition to be clear that Racetrac will not be fined or closed down if truckers do not comply with the sign. Concerns are on how this would be regulated.
“We’re not investing $7-8 million to have it shut down,” stated John Priede, real estate developer for RaceTrac.
Priede emphasized that the expansion is not being targeted to 18-wheelers.
“It is a fueling center for commercial vehicles,” he said. “It will not be a truck center. We have no intention of building a truck center. This is a fueling canopy for commercial vehicles only. It will be designed where vehicles can enter, fuel and leave. It is a flow-through environment.”
He said the company planned this expansion because the current area is congested.
Will Cobb, The Norton Agency, spoke in favor of the request, stating, “I’ve represented RaceTrac for 15 years. They have a good reputation. (Their sites ) are well lit, 27 cameras outside, free donuts to police and first responders. They do a great job for the community. We’ve had an eyesore with that hotel sitting here. This is a chance to clean that up. They do a great job. They are in 12 states.”
Del Lago Ventures requested the conditional use request. Two representatives of the company presented the request to the BOC.
Plans are to construct a canopy and three and a half gas pump islands on the property behind RaceTrac, where a hotel that was damaged in a recent fire is now located. The remains of the hotel will be torn down with the new gas island to then be constructed. There will be stairs and ADA ramp leading to the current store. There are no plans to expand or make changes to the current store part of the property.
The recommended for approval with several conditions, including there be no weigh station or shower facility on the new addition; there be no expansion above the proposed design for four gas islands; there be no exit signs posted at the entrances; and there be no parking on the addition.
The company representatives stated that there will be lighting at the new canopy area, which will have a Racetrac logo on it and security cameras will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Maxwell said he voted against the motion due to his concerns with 18-wheelers coming into the new addition.
Maxwell said, “I’m concerned with 18-wheelers coming in there. I don’t see how it would work down there.”
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•recognized Taylor Cheek, the 2022 Bench Press and Deadlift World Record Holder.
•recognized the 2022 FFA Forestry Team National Champions.
•recognized the 2022 FFA Agricultural Mechanics Team National Champions.
•postponed an appointment to the Banks County Board of Tax Assessors to finish the unexpired term of Martha Threatt. The term ends Dec. 31, 2024. Turk thanked Threatt for her 10 years of service and said she “has been a real asset” to the county.
•appointed Keith Gardiner and Charles Turk to serve one-year terms on the Chestatee/Chattahoochee RC&D.
•appointed Jimmy Morrison and Danny Maxwell to four-year terms on the Joint Development Authority.
•appointed Bo Garrison to serve on the Georgia Mountains Community Services Board to finish the unexpired term of Sammy Reece. The term ends on Dec. 31, 2023.
•appointed Will Gordon to the Banks County Recreation Board to finish the unexpired term of Ashley Hancock. The term ends on June 30, 2023.
•named Danny Maxwell to serve as the 2023 vice chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
•approved the 2023 alcohol licenses.
•agreed to seek requests for the Hickory Flat Road improvement project, as well as the resurfacing of Industrial Blvd., Harden Bridge Road, Morris Gardiner Road, Anthony Lane and W. Ridgeway Road.
•agreed to accept a 50/50 grant from the Georgia Forestry Service Commission for equipment. The county’s portion would be $5,187.
•agreed to a purchase from fire chief Steve Nichols to purchase two Ford F150 trucks at a cost of $49,870 each. This will be funded with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•approved a request from Nichols to purchase a Fire/EMS training program with Target Solutions for online training at a cost of $6,330.
•approved a request from public utilities director Horace Gee to purchase an air compressor unit at a cost of $25,000.
•Turk offered thanks to Sammy Reece, who was attending his last meeting after serving 12 years.
