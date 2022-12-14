The Banks County Board of Commissioners want a sign to be placed at a planned expansion of Racetrac at Banks Crossing stating no 10-wheel trucks be allowed. But the developers are concerned that they will be held responsible if people do not comply with that condition.

This issue was debated in-depth by both sides at the BOC meeting Tuesday night. The final consensus was a 4-1 approval of the request for the project with the condition that the county attorney and the applicant’s attorney work on a way to discourage these trucks from coming into the new expansion.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.