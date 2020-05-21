The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a request at its May 12 meeting from an applicant planning to locate a convenience store at Dallas Drive offering Korean snacks. However, the commissioners did not agree with the request that the business also be an Internet Café with five computers.
The request from Jong Chul Lee for the conditional use application to locate the convenience store at 152 Dallas Drive, Commerce, was unanimously approve by the BOC. Lee believes the new battery plant opening in Commerce will bring members of the Korean community to the area, which is why he believes there will be a market for the Korean snacks.
Lee also wanted to provide the five computers to offer “PC Games” he said are popular in the Korean community. However, the commissioners did not agree with the condition that an Internet Café be allowed on the site.
BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper had concerns whether the owners would be able to monitor what was on the computers to make sure inappropriate items were not on them. There were also concerns about whether people could run separate businesses from the computers or whether there would be gambling on them.
“I don’t have a problem with the convenience store part of it,” Hooper said. “I have a problem with the computer part of it.”
While the applicant assured the commissioners that these types of things would not occur, he had no problem with removing the computers from the request.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the May 12 meeting, the BOC:
•approved a request from Michael Wohlrab for a conditional use permit to locate an automotive restoration shop out of an accessory structure at 1913 Moccasin Gap Road, Lula.
•approved a debris monitoring stand-by contract with Thompson Consulting Services.
•approved a vendor agreement with the National Hot Rod Association to provide fire/EMS services at the track at a cost of $85 per hour.
•agreed move forward with the the Hudson River Drive water line project, which costs $47,000. Public utilities director Horace Gee said it is needed to provide adequate flow to customers in that area.
•approved a contract for the resurfacing of 5.95 miles on Samples Scales Road, Bellamy Road, Garland White Road and Mountain View Road with Stratton and Sons, the low bidder, for $946,406.
•approved the abandonment of Old Martin Bridge Road and Segars Road.
