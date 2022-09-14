A request from a Banks County resident to offer gun sales from his business was approved by the board of commissioners Tuesday night but it came with conditions.

The conditional use request from Wayne Murphy was approved but the gun and ammunition sales must be online only or at gun shows. The guns and ammunition also must be stored in a safe at Murphy's residence and not at this retail business, which also operates on his property on Apple Valley Road, Alto.

