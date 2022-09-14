A request from a Banks County resident to offer gun sales from his business was approved by the board of commissioners Tuesday night but it came with conditions.
The conditional use request from Wayne Murphy was approved but the gun and ammunition sales must be online only or at gun shows. The guns and ammunition also must be stored in a safe at Murphy's residence and not at this retail business, which also operates on his property on Apple Valley Road, Alto.
Before the vote was taken, three people spoke in favor of the request and four people spoke against it.
In other business at the meeting Tuesday night, the BOC:
•appointed Jody Parks to the planning commission to fill Sam Moon's seat, which expires Oct. 31, 2024.
•reappointed Jay O'Kelley to a four-year term on the planning commission.
•appointed Jimmy Morrison, Jonathan Bennett and Larry Sparks to five-year terms on the Industrial Building Authority.
•tabled three appointments to the development authority, at the request of commissioner Bo Garrison who asked that these appointments be made in January.
•approved the Georgia Indigent Defense Contract, which calls for Banks County to pay 10 percent of the public defender costs in the Piedmont Regional Judicial Circuit.
•approved the annual lease agreement for the Boy Scouts to use the Uchee Lodge.
•approved a four-year lease with Yancey for a motor grader.
