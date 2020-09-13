The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a request at its Sept. 8 meeting that will allow Harris Meats to locate an abattoir facility in the county.
The commissioners approved the request from Jeremy and Jill Harris for a conditional use application to allow an abattoir facility to be located at 1554 McCoy Bridge Road in Homer.
Mr. Harris asked that the “small mom and pop facility” be allowed to locate on their farm. He said it would not be a “large slaughterhouse.”
Mr. Harris said the business would be located in a 3,000 square foot facility with a 20x20 display area that is a retail sales facility. The retail side of the business would be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Harris estimates this would bring in 50 vehicles per day.
He said processing days would be Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with customers bringing in animals.
“We feel we are taking every precaution to have a negative impact on our environment,” Harris said. “We love our community. This is our home. We have a butcher shop in Jefferson. We are subject to inspection at any time. We have never been closed. Our goal at McCoy Bridge Road is to have the same clean facility.”
A man speaking in opposition of the request said in ARR district that an abattoir should be allowed as a conditional use. He questioned safety concerns on the road, traffic on the road and concerns with the wastewater.
Commissioner Danny Maxwell made the motion for approval, with David Duckett seconding it. The vote was unanimous.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other zoning business, the BOC heard that an application from Genee Moore for a conditional use permit application to allow the development of a multiple treehouse retreat on Honey Hills Road, Alto, was withdrawn. The application can not be resubmitted for six months, according to the county ordinance.
Also at the meeting, BOC chairman it was reported that the county has received $568,588 in funds under CARE Act to be used in expenses related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.