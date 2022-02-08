The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to rezone 7.27-acres at McCoy Bridge Road from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to C2 (Commercial) to locate a convenience store/gas station, three-shop retail space and self-storage facility.
However, the zoning change is contingent on the developer getting approval for a turning lane off of Hwy. 441 as the main entrance and the entrance off of McCoy Bridge Road meeting Georgia Department of Transportation regulations.
The zoning change is also contingent on next month’s approval of a conditional use permit for the convenience store and gas station locating on the site.
The conditional use permit request will go before the Banks County Planning Commission for a recommendation on March 1 and before the Banks County Board of Commissioners for action on March 8.
The motion for approval of the zoning change by the BOC Tuesday night, Feb. 8, also included a condition that the square footage on the the mini storage buildings be decreased from 51,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet.
At the BOC meeting Tuesday night, John Irvin of Foothills Design spoke on behalf of the applicant and pointed out that the nearest neighbor is 1,000 feet away.
He also said, “The 441 corridor is best suited for commercial use. This location makes sense because it has more commercial use. It makes more sense than a subdivision.
Otis Rylee, a realtor and Banks County resident, said the proposal would be a low impact commercial use in a commercial corridor.
“It is a good of a development that could go in,” he said. “It could be a lot less desirable use that could go in.”
Robert Marshburn, Marshburn Road, spoke in opposition to the request and said McCoy Bridge is a small county road and it will not be able to handle that level of traffic.
HELTON REQUEST
In other planning business, the BOC approved a request from Caleb Helton of Helton Investments LLC for a conditional use permit to operate a business to sell ammunition and offer gunsmithing from his residence at 270 Mt. Sinai Road.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
•approved several amendments to the zoning ordinance, including in Class 1 subdivisions, a minimum of 1,000 square foot homes will be allowed; and 400 feet setback space will be allowed from an existing dwelling.
•approved an amendment in the zoning ordinance requiring that all home occupancy requests must come before the BOC for approval.
•approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance related to warehouse and distribution centers that states that warehouse size can’t exceed 10,000 square feet per acre. C-3 zoning will require a minimum of 40 acres.
•approved a change order for the sod field project at the multi-purpose recreation field.
•agreed to seek bids for the 2022 concession operations. The county will receive 15 percent of the sales.
•agreed to seek bids for ground maintenance for the parks and recreation department.
•approved to accept a GEFA loan of $25 million for the wastewater treatment plant project. Public utilities director Horace Gee spoke on the project and said it would be repaid with utility fees from the users and not taxpayers. He said bids will be taken in June and construction would begin soon afterward. The plant will serve the Martin Bridge Road area, as well as the high school, Gee said. "It really opens a lot of doors for the county," he said. "It frees up with what we have been working on for the past 20 years."
•approved a contract with Senior Services/DHS to provide technical services at the senior center.
•approved a contract with Deanna Specialties Transportation to provide public transit at the senior citizen’s center.
•approved a contract for $14,645 with KCI Technologies to provide additional engineering services for county road and bridge projects.
•approved a contract with KCI Technologies to do a 2022 Pavement Assessment.
•named Charles Turk and Sammy Reece to serve on the Chestatee-Chattahoochee RC&D,
•held a closed session to discuss personnel. The meeting lasted for 30 minutes and no action was taken when the meeting was opened to the public.
