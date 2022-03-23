A rezoning request to locate a convenience store on Hwy. 441 and McCoy Bridge Road was approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, March 22.
The BOC agreed to rezone the 7.27-acre lot from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to C2 (Commercial) for the development, which will also include retail space and self-storage buildings.
The request came from Darshaan Holding LLC.
The planning commission had recommended approval.
RECREATION LIGHTS
Ben Ramsey presented a request for lights to be placed on the multi-purpose field recreation fields that are used for soccer, track, cheerleading and football.
“I feel this would be would one of the least-expensive and most-needed expensive needs out there,” he said.
BOC chairman Charles Turk said concerns are restroom facilities and bleachers would also be needed there. He said the total cost would be $500,000 for all of the work.
Ramsey said he is just asking for “just enough lights to practice, not to have games…. I wouldn’t see a need for bathrooms and parking… Lighted practice space is what we are looking for.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said he would be interested in looking into this as he is aware of the need for more meeting space.
Several bids are going to be sought and more information reviewed before any action is taken.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
•county attorney Randall Frost reported that the pre-treatment facility plant at the former Diana Foods will be purchased by the company that now owns the company.
•Crow reported that four-day, 10 hour weeks will be allowed for employees at the discretion of the department heads and elected officials. However, regular office hours will still be in place for all offices. This will be done through Sept. 1 and will be evaluated. There will be no over-time pay given.
