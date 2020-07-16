A request for a rezoning to locate a subdivision on Chambers Road was approved by the Banks County Board of Commissioners at its July 14 meeting.
The BOC approved the request to rezone the 163 acres from ARR (agricultural rural residential) to R-1 (single-family residential) for the subdivision.
The approval was for 75 homes in the subdivision, with an additional 101 homes if the developers get approval for a second entrance.
“I have thought about this and I have read the requirements and I have looked at the plan and talked to people and I don’t see any reason in the zoning, as it is written now, to deny this,” BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper said. “I make the recommendation that we approve this.”
The motion passed unanimously.
The approval also came with a stipulation that the 101 additional homes be on county sewage.
In presenting the request, developer Bill Griffin said he wants to build homes for local graduates to have a place to stay and live and not have to move away.
“We are going to build nice houses, but affordable houses,” he said. “They will be in the $240,000-plus range.”
Four people spoke in opposition to the project, including Martha Young, who said she is concerned about traffic on the road and the impact on the school system. She asked for an impact statement be done before action is taken.
OTHER ACTION
In other action at the July 14 meeting, the BOC:
•extended the multi-housing moratorium until March 14, 2021. Hooper voted no on this, while commissioners Danny Maxwell, David Duckett, Sammy Reece and Charles Turk voted in favor of this.
•heard from resident Paul Wolf, who spoke on his concerns about gunfire being too close to city limits. Hooper said staff will look into this.
•approved the annual fire/EMS Tates Creek fire protection service agreement.
•approved the annual Uchee Lodge lease agreement with the Boy Scouts.
•approved the Moccasin Gap waterline installation project to the low bidder, Griffin Brothers, for $1.3 million. The project will be funded with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•approved a change order bid of $80,000 to Griffin Brothers for a water line relocation at Hwy. 59 and Segars Road needed due to a roundabout project.
•approved an agreement with NSync Inc. for audio visual services at the Superior Courtroom and Annex Building.
•approved the annual maintenance security agreement with Point Security Inc.
•approved the planned maintenance agreement for the jail with Gainesville Mechanical.
•approved the annual contract with Legacy Link for the nutrition program at the senior citizen’s center.
•approved the recreation department website master services agreement.
•agreed to purchase three HVAC units at the jail.
•reappointed Vicki Boling and Danny Maxwell to the GMRC board.
