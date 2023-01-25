The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to pay a portion of the cost of locating water lines to a new veterinary clinic opening in the county.
The BOC agreed to the project to bring water to the Banks County Veterinarian Clinic locating on Webbs Creek Road.
The county’s cost of the project is estimated at $31,442, with the developer paying the remainder of the project, an estimated $21,508.
The action comes with the agreement that the vet clinic will assist the county with animal control. This agreement will be written and signed by both parties. The vet clinic is a $2 million project, which county officials point out will be a boost to the county tax digest.
Public utilities director Horace Gee said that with the amount of county water the business would purchase, the cost to the county would be recouped in three years.
“We’ve had zero opposition to this project,” Gee added. “Adding $2 million to the tax digest would also be a good thing.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said, “This could be a benefit for the county for animal control. We don’t have anywhere to take the animals we get.”
In other business at the meeting Tuesday night, the BOC:
•heard from chairman Charles Turk that the request from Doug and Tari Anderson to rezone property at 221 Garrison Shoals Road from ARR to C-2 to locate a used car lot had been withdrawn.
•approved the annual agreement with Legacy Link to provide services to the Banks County Senior Citizen’s Center.
•amended the county insurance program to allow new employees to join after a 30-day period instead of a 60-day period.
