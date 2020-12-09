The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request at its Dec. 8 meeting for a vehicle sales business to locate on 5.532 acres on Old Hwy. 441 North.
The property is currently zoned ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) and the zoning will change to C2 (Commercial) to allow Michael Veal to operate a business that sells diesel trucks.
Veal plans to construct a 50x80 foot shop on the property and an area to display the trucks. He said his business averages selling 15 to 20 trucks per month.
Veal said he would not be doing any repairs or body work at the site. He said it would be “strictly sales” at the site.
Veal said he will make sure the lighting will not be a nuisance to the neighbors.
REQUEST FOR RETREAT
In other zoning business, the BOC denied a special use request for Paradise Recreation of Georgia Inc., owned by Ramon and Marjorie Mantilla, Suwanee, to operate a retreat on 19.71 acres at 256 Hebron Rd. Mr. Mantilla said that plans are to provide a recreational retreat for churches, families and corporations.
BOC chairman Charles Turk said the zoning would need to be C-2 for the proposed plans.
Adjoining property owner Tom Weeks voiced his concern with the approximately 900 feet that joins his property that is not fenced and people being able to come onto his property and the noise that could come from allowing parties to be held on the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved the 2021 alcohol licenses for businesses in the county.
•approved an amendment to the Legacy Link contract, listing the annual fee at $54,035.
•awarded the 2021 gravel hauling bid/contract award to Triple H Transport.
•appointed Larry Sparks to the Joint Development Authority to a 4-year term.
•reappointed Sammy Reece to the Georgia Mountains Community Services Board for a 3-year appointment.
•reappointed Sammy Reece and Charles Turk to the Chestatee Chatahoochee RC&D for a 1-year term.
•BOC chairman Charles Turk recognized outgoing commissioner David Duckett for his years of service to the county.
•held a closed session for possible litigation and land acquisition/disposal and personnel. After the closed session, the BOC voted to lift hiring freeze to advertise for a 21-hour per week clerk position for the extension office and to extend the emergency sick pay for employees to Feb. 9.
