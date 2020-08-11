The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved requests at its Aug. 11 meeting for an event space business, deer processing facility and poultry farm.
The planning and zoning commission had recommended approval of all three items that got final approve from the BOC at its voting meeting Tuesday night.
Those requests that were approved included the following:
•a request from Daniel Juno Peterka for a conditional use application to allow a deer processing and taxidermy facility to locate on Soapstone Road.
•a request from Candice Looney for a conditional use application to operate an event space business, for 40 or less guests, on Hwy. 59.
•a request from Kenneth Whitworth, a realtor who is representing a buyer who wants to locate eight poultry houses on Hwy. 326. The request is to rezone the property from ARR (agriculture rural residential) to CAD (consolidated agricultural district).
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved an amendment to the personnel policy to exclude the nepotism policy as related to volunteers and seasonal help in the fire department and recreation department.
•approved a request from tax commissioner Beckie Carlan to hold a tax sale for several parcels.
•approved the purchasing policy as presented by financial director Randy Failyer.
•heard that the COVID-19 Cares Act allocates $243,668 to Banks County to be used for items related to the pandemic. The county could receive as much as $812,226 in state and federal money for this purpose.
•met in closed session for 10 minutes to discuss litigation. No action was taken when the meeting was reopened to the public.
