The Banks County Board of Commissioners awarded a bid at its Tuesday night meeting for the Hudson River Water Reclamation Facility project to Reeves Young, who had the low bid.
Reeves Young presented a bid of $26.6 million. The county received one other bid, which was $27.8 million.
Public works director Horace Gee said he met with Reeves Young and was able to make adjustments which will cut the total project cost to $23.4 million. Construction time is expected to the 18 to 24 months.
The project is being financed through the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the July 12 meeting, the BOC:
•approved an application for a beer consumption on the premises license for Manual A. Casillas, owner of Taqueria Mi Jalisco, located at 121 Frontage Road, Suite 2, Commerce.
•approved the transfer of the alcohol license for Applebees to the new owner/manager.
•approved the International Pharmacy Provider/Client Service agreement and the Companion Life Insurance Company Aggregate & Specific Excess Loss Insurance agreement. These are both related to the county’s insurance coverage for personnel.
•approved an agreement, at the request of fire chief Steve Nichols, with Neatoware for a Data Backup and Protection Service Agreement.
•approved a budget amendment at the request of finance director Randy Failyer.
•heard the chairman’s report from Charles Turk, who stated that in June, the county received 320 fire calls and 2,651 sheriff’s office calls. He also reported that a ribbon cutting was held recently for the new playground at the recreation fields.
