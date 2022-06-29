The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night calling for an election in November on the one-cent transportation tax. Voters will decide whether or not to extend the one-cent tax for roads and bridge projects in the county and towns.
The county and cities towns have already approved a list of projects that would be funded with the revenue from the transportation (roads and bridges) tax if it is approved by voters in November.
The total in projected revenue in the roads and bridges tax in Banks County is $20 million with the county to receive 74.5 percent and the remaining 24.5 percent to be divided among the cities, based on population. The state would receive 1 percent.
The Transportation (roads and bridges) Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) is a one-cent sales tax collected for a specific program of transportation projects.
The county projects would include resurfacing Hickory Flat, West Ridgeway Road, Grove Level Road, Harden Bridge Road, Yonah Homer Road, Stevens Road, Buckeye Point/Buckeye Terrace, Garrison Road and Shubert Lane. Other money would go toward gravel, hauling, patching/striping/welding/milling, shoulders, equipment purchasing/leasing, signage, bridges/culvert repair/replacement and right of way acquisition and tree removal.
ALTO
Alto is projected to receive $463,835 with projects to include completing paving Wynn Shoals Road repairing/resurfacing Wheeler Street, Rice Street and Porter Street.
BALDWIN
Baldwin is projected to receive $865,561. Projects include milling, cross drains, resurfacing and striping 2.9 miles to include: Banks Ridge Drive, Banks Highland Drive, Banks Terrace, Park Avenue, Presley Street, Stonepile Street, Sunrise Ridge Road and Landrum Street.
GILLSVILLE
Gillsville is projected to receive $124,218. Projects include: repairing/resurfacing Old Gillsville Road.
HOMER
Homer is projected to receive $1.6 million. Projects include: paving/overlaying Yonah Homer Road, Athens Street, Scales Creek Street, Old Jail Street, Griffin Street and Garrison Street, as well as street patching, surface treatment, grave/stone, shoulder widening, asphalt coring, asphalt mining, rubberized asphalt/seal coat, center/edge line, rumble strips/stop bars, sign replacement upgrades, pipe replacement/repair, curb and gutter sidewalk repair, brush and tree removal, additional right of way acquisition, street equipment purchase/lease and street equipment repair/service.
LULA
Lula is projected to receive $410,976. Projects include improving, repairing and constructing roads, bridges and items related to construction, realignment and rehabilitation of a section of County Line Road and Railroad Avenue.
MAYSVILLE
Maysville is projected to receive $1.3 million. Projects include: parking lot at the park. Repair/resurface Tressie Street, Mitchell Street and Wilson Street. Vehicles and equipment purchase: Tractor, F-350 service truck and skid steer.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting on Monday, the BOC:
•heard from Randall Ramsey on his concerns about warehouses locating in the county. "In my opinion, we don't need warehouses in Banks County," he said. "There are plenty of them next door."
•approved an amendment to the drug and alcohol policy.
Present for the meeting were BOC chairman Charles Turk, commissioners Sammy Reece, Danny Maxwell, Bo Garrison and Keith Gardiner, five county employees and four citizens.
