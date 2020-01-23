The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night, Jan. 14, to a six-month moratorium on apartments and other multi-family developments.
The county planning commission had recommended a three-year moratorium on multi-family developments, including apartments, townhomes and condominiums.
County attorney Randall Frost stated, “Three years won’t work.” He did not elaborate on why it would not work.
Instead, commissioner Charles Turk recommended a six-month moratorium. Commissioner David Duckett and Danny Maxwell voted in favor of the motion. Chairman Jimmy Hooper voted against the motion. Commissioner Sammy Reece was not at the meeting.
“I would like to get a six-month moratorium in place so that we can get criteria in place like set back and how many square feet per units and how many unit per acre,” Turk said.
The moratorium will expire on July 14.
Hooper also commented on his “no” vote on the moratorium.
“I am going to do something I rarely do,” Hooper said. “I am going to be the rare dissenting vote. I think as commissioners we were voted to make the hard decisions. Any time a zoning request is before us that is changing a zoning we have the ability and the right and obligation to vote. By voting in a moratorium what we are doing is saying that we are not going to make a decision. We have other housing other than apartments. We have assisted housing. I’m at the age that assisted living may be an option I want to look at down the road. We are basically saying no to everything. This may be the first time in eight years I’m the lone vote. I think the people of Banks County voted us in to make the hard decisions."
At a planning commission meeting on Jan. 7, chairman Brad McCook made the motion for the three-year moratorium, adding that he felt the action should be made in an effort to see the “impact of the development” that has already been approved for 234 apartments at Banks Crossing near The Home Depot. That project is expected to begin in March and be completed within two years.
CHANGES TO PLANS
Also at the BOC meeting, approval was given to the Capstone Acquisitions to make changes to the apartment complex that has already been approved at Banks Crossing.
The BOC approved the request to rezone 1.56 acres on East Ridgeway Road and Faulkner Road from C2 (Commercial District) to R2 (Multi-family District). This property was purchased to add to the apartment complex already in development that was approved in May. In addition to this rezoning request, the BOC also approved a variance to the overall development from 14 units per acre to 14.75 units per acre. This increased the total apartments from 223 to 234.
The developers have also incorporated into the development recommendations from the Banks County planning commission and board of commissioners, which include lighted sidewalks throughout the development and turning the access points on Faulkner Road to exit only. Capstone has also created two commercial out parcels: A medical office parcel and a retail parcel.
The BOC also recommended approval to a request from Martin Bridge Properties, Athens, to rezone 17 acres on Highway 59 from ARR (Agricultural Rural Residential) to M1 (Industrial). Plans are to include the 17 acres in a planned 87-acre industrial park with four to five businesses.
