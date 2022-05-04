Four candidates on the ballot in the May 24 election introduced themselves to candidates in a political forum hosted by the Banks County Chamber of Commerce/CVB last week.
Local candidates attending were: Banks County Board of Commissioners candidates Sammy Reece (incumbent) and Chris Ausburn, District 3; and Danny Maxwell (incumbent) and Steve Cain, District 1. The candidates were given five minutes to address the crowd and then were asked to stay to meet one-on-one with anyone who had questions for them or wanted to meet then individually.
Chamber/CVB chairman Alicia Andrews gave the welcome and clerk of court Tim Harper served as the master of ceremonies.
DISTRICT 3 RACE
Reece was the first candidate to speak and he remarked on the public safety efforts in the county during his time in office, and spoke on the fire department ISO rating being reduced from a 6 to a 3, which gives homeowners a tax break.
“Our public safety has improved so much over the past 10 years,” he said. “Our sheriff’s department is one of 26 in the state out of 159 counties that is certified. The fire department, in the fast five years, has gone from a 6 to a 3. The biggest thing is the fire department and the sheriff’s department and 9-1-1 work well together. They work together because the commissioners work together. I am so proud of them and what they do.”
Reece also said, “my door is always open” and encouraged citizens to call him with questions or for more information on issues.
Ausburn said that running for office has been a “humbling experience” for him.
“Some of the support I have gotten is mind-blowing,” he said. “I think we need to make sure every decision me make moving forward is the right decision. We have to get it right the first time. Everyone says ways we need industry. We do but we have to make sure it’s the right kind of industry. It needs to be the industry with the absolute least impact on our utilities and our citizens, yet it needs to bring in the most money. We can work together and we can get this right. We also need to make sure our residential growth is done right and this is going to be tricky. We don’t need to make this a bedroom community for the counties around us. I’d like to make sure, going forward, that the best part of Banks County is not left in the past. I want to make sure all of our issues are researched and our citizens informed.”
DISTRICT 1 RACE
Maxwell said he is proud to have served Banks County the past few years.
“We took an oath of office when we came on board, to honor the Constitution,” he said. “Government is of, for and by the people and that is what we need to do in every decision we make.”
Maxwell spoke on the millage rate, of 7.831, which he said is the lowest in 20 years.
“The reason we can do that is we have a local option sales tax which helps us,” he said. “The commissioners and I always try to keep the millage rate where it is or lower it.”
Maxwell also pointed out that the commissioners get a lot of calls about deleting the school tax for the elderly, which is not something that the commissioners can do.
“That is something that has to go through the school board,” he pointed out.
Maxwell also addressed concerns he has heard about the new apartment complex at Banks Crossing bring a lot of new students to the county school system. He said he checked on this and 26 school-age children live at the apartment complex with 14 of them who were already students in the school system. He said only 12 are new students to the school system.
$475,000 in property taxes will be paid from the apartment complex this year, he also stated.
Maxwell concluded with, “I would like to serve another four years to get what we need and what would benefit us.”
Cain said he is a farmer and wants to make the county a place his children can live and keep farming.
“I’d love to make Banks County a place my children can keep living and farming,” he said.
He added that it’s his first time seeking political office and “it’s been a great experience.”
“You learn a lot about your community,” he said. “I have met a lot of great people. Growth is something people have approached me about and that is something we need to get a handle on.”
