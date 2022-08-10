County and city leaders went back and forth at a joint meeting on Thursday at what the breakdown should be on the distribution of local option sales tax.
The city leaders left the room two times to debate over what their share of the taxes should be. Three different figures were thrown back and forth before both sides agree on the number of 83.5 percent going to the county with there being applause when Baldwin mayor Joe Elam said, “We are prepared to accept 83.5.”
Things got tense for a while as it appeared as if the two sides were not going to be able to agree on how the sales tax funds were going to be divided. If an agreement could not be made, both sides would have to get lawyers and go to arbitration to fight for their share of the money.
“Arbitration is going to cost us all money,” Banks County Board of Commissioner Bo Garrison said before the agreement was reached. “83.5 is our final offer or we are in arbitration. It will be a waste of money.”
After Mayor Elam said the towns would accept 83.5, Garrison said, “It is a win-win for everyone.”
The projected revenue is $40 million in local option sales tax over the next 10 years. The money will be divided among the county and Alto, Baldwin, Gillsville, Homer, Lula and Maysville.
Thursday night was the third time county and city officials have met to go over how the funds would be distributed. At all three meetings, BOC chairman Charles Turk has gone over the services that the county provides, including recreation and public safety, and said this has been increased and all county residents benefit from the services. Town officials have also gone over the services they provide.
