The Banks County Board of Commissioners continued a review of planning and zoning ordinance in a work session Thursday evening.
The BOC has met several times to review the ordinance, line by line, and make changes and additions, and take out sections. The update planning and zoning ordinance will be voted on when all of the changes have been made.
Some of the proposed regulations discussed at the work session Thursday night were conditional uses for animal acing and warehouse distribution operations.
