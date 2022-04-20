The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed at its April meeting to deed a building used as a voting precinct in Gillsville to the town to be used as city hall.
BOC chairman made the motion to take the action following a 30-minute closed session to discuss “land acquisition.”
“It hasn’t been used in three years,” commissioner Sammy Reece said. “I would like to see it being used.”
Turk made the motion with the stipulation that if the building ever reverts back to a voting precinct, the county will also get to use it as a voting precinct.
Gillsville leaders have plans to add on to the building.
The BOC also met in closed session to discuss “personnel” but no action was taken on this topic when the meeting was opened to the public.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
•tabled action on the Georgia Indigent Defense Services and Law Clerk Intergovernmental agreements with the Piedmont Judicial Circuit to the September meeting.
•approved the 2022 propane gas contract with Blossman Gas, the low bidder.
•approved the 2022 energy excise levy agreement with the towns. This will allow the tax to be collected in the county and in all the towns.
•amended the county ordinance requiring all home occupation applicants needing revisions appear before the BOC.
•approved a Child Abuse Prevention proclamation presented by Tracy Bledsoe.
