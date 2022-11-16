The Banks County Board of Commissioners denied Taylor Griifth's appeal related to a zoning request.
On Tuesday, the BOC heard Griffith's appeal over a rezoning for a hotel. Griffith said that the intended use listed in the application is not the actual intended use.
Griffith noted that the applicant requested a conditional use to build and operate a Home2 Suite by Hilton Hotels. He said that this is an extended state hotel as defined by Banks County code; therefore, the application should be an extended stay hotel and not a 'new hotel.'"
BOC chairman Charles Turk, who is the acting zoning official while the position is vacant, said that it would be up to the two boards who hear the request — the planning commission and BOC — to decide on this issue.
"It's not up to one person to decide if it is the intended use," he said. "it's up to the boards to decide if it's an extended stay or motel."
This is the second time that Griffith, who is a member of the planning commission, has had issue with the listing on an application not matching the intended use of the property.
At that earlier hearing, the BOC agreed with Taylor Griffith's appeal regarding public notices and public notice procedures. In the case, Griffith said that the intended use for the property in a request for a hotel at Banks Crossing was not not consistent with what was listed on the application as the planned use. The commissioners agreed that the two don't match and that they should be the same.
