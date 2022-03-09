Plans to locate a huge industrial park at Martin Bridge Road hit a roadblock Tuesday night when the Banks County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to deny a request to rezone the property for the development.
The BOC voted to deny PNK Holdlings’ request to rezone an 167.07-acre lot, a 38.3-acre lot and a 212-acre lot from ARR (Agricultural Rural, Residential) to M1 (industrial) and to rezone a 137-acre lot from C2 (commercial) to M1 (industrial).
The proposed total build-out would be 5.3 million square feet in warehouse space for a $325 million investment. This would be in “multiple buildings.”
The BOC first voted to deny the request from the developer to postpone action on the request for 60 days in order to address concerns raised by citizens at the planning commission. After this vote was taken, the BOC heard from the developer and opposition and voted to deny the four rezoning requests.
“We got a lot of feedback from the citizens of the county stating their concerns about traffic,” Mark Syles, developer, said. “That is what we want to do is to have a reprieve to sit back and look at it and come back and see if it makes sense… We will readjust the site plan and reduce it to a level that is compatible to what the county wants. We understand that we need to amend this plan.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said when he met with the developer in September of last year, the plans were very different than what is being presented now. He said those plans were for only three buildings located next to the interstate.
“It’s really not satisfactory for Banks County,” he said of the new plan for a much-larger development.
Styles said, “I personally want to do what is good for the county. I didn’t come here to get into a fight. I want to be a good community citizen and do what is right.”
BOC chairman Charles Turk said, “This county is not a county for warehouses. That is Jackson County or somewhere else.”
OPPOSITION
Thirteen people spoke in opposition to the request being postponed, including Chris Ausburn who pointed out that the request has already been tabled for 9 0 days.
“He came here to make money,” Ausburn also said. “He didn’t come here to be a good resident of the community.”
Randy Nix also spoke in opposition and pointed out that there has been no information given on exactly what businesses would locate on the property.
Josh Davidson also spoke in opposition stating, “We don’t need this size of growth in this county.” “…When you bring in something of this size, there is always an increase in crime.”
“We’re not exactly a country club crowd,” said Michelle Peterson, in reference to the developer’s comments that another industrial park he had developed looks like a country club and not an industrial park. “We care about our animals and our farms and I hope you take that into consideration.”
VOTE TO DENY
After the vote to deny the request from the developer to postpone the request, attorney Joe Hoffman spoke on the four applications to rezone. He said the county comprehensive plans call for the area to be for industrial development.
Hoffman also read a “constitutional challenge” to the property owner’s rights and asked that it “become an official part of the minutes.”
Before the vote on the rezoning requests, citizens were again given an opportunity to speak with numerous people speaking in opposition.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
•approved a request from Adam Sibcy to rezone a 2-acre lot at 1431 W. Ridgeway Road from ARR to C1 (neighborhood commercial) to be used for mini-warehouses.
•heard from Jim Bryson, who spoke on his concerns with the increase in traffic on Hwy. 59.
•approved bids to resurface Apple Pie Road, Prospect Road, Crump Road, Jamison Place, Whipporwill Way, and Poole Road, Chatham Road and Spring Road.
