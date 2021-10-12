The Banks County Board of Commissioners denied requests Tuesday night for spec warehouses to be built in the county and for a massage therapy business to open at Banks Crossing.
The vote was unanimous from the BOC to deny the request from James Dudley to rezone 11.7 acres on Harmony Church Road and Hwy. 441 for three spec warehouses. Dudley asked to rezone the property from ARR (agriculture, rural, residential) to C2 (commercial) for the project.
Dudley planned to build three 12,000 square foot spec warehouses on the property. He said that he does not have buyers yet for the buildings.
Three nearby property owners spoke on their concerns with the project, including run-off from the development and increasing traffic on the roads.
In other zoning-related business at the meeting Tuesday, the BOC denied in a 4-1 vote, a conditional use request from Shuxuan Dong to operate a massage therapy practice at 309 Steven B. Tanger Blvd. Dong, who said she owns two other massage therapy businesses in Georgia, said she would be the only massage therapist working at the business at Banks Crossing. She said she would also offer retail sales at the business of essential oils and other massage related items. Commissioner Keith Gardiner voted against the motion to deny the request. Voting to deny the request were chairman Charles Turk and commissioners Sammy Reece, Danny Maxwell and Bo Garrison.
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•accepted a $34,601 public safety equipment grant which will be used to purchase extrication tools.
•approved a $235,197 bid, which was the low bid, to Striker Corp. for cardiac monitors. The county received a FEMA grant for this purchase.
•approved the annual youth hunt on Nov. 26-27 on county property. Applications, for youth ages 10 to 16, are available at the county 4-H office. Youth must have a hunter education certificate and a valid hunters license to participate. Those who participate must also have an adult age 18 or older attend the hunt with them. For more information on the hunt, call Benji Ward, 706-599-6186. This is the 34th year this youth hunt has been offered in the county.
•approved a waterline extension project on Lynn Drive, which will be extending the a three-inch line 650 feet.
•approved two change orders for the Windmill Park project, including tapping onto the Homer water system to provide water to the bathroom and concession stand.
•reappointed Brian Mathis to the planning commission and named Sam Moon to fill the term of Jack Stewart, who died recently.
•agreed to issue a citation to Zach Lurie of Maximum Powersports of Georgia for not getting a county business license, as county leaders said he had been instructed to do. Commissioner Bo Garrison stated, "We've given him every opportunity to step up."
•met in closed session for 40 minutes to discuss personal and potential litigation.
