The Banks County Board of Commissioners denied two rezoning requests Tuesday night for 900 acres at the Martin Bridge area that would have changed the property to an industrial designation.
The BOC denied the requests to rezone a 212.08-acre lot on Neal Rd./Hwy 63, from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to M1 (Industrial) and to rezone a 688.6-acre lot on Bennett Rd. from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to M1 (Industrial).
The commissioners heard from area property owners who are concerned because the developers do not have a specific industry named for the property. The property owner asked that the request be tabled but the BOC instead voted to deny the request.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved a request from RAI 59 to rezone 13.4 acres at 2928 Hwy. 59 from ARR (Agricultural, Rural, Residential) to M1 (Industrial) to add to adjacentM1 property also owned by the applicant.
•to apply for the annual public transportation grant for the senior citizen’s center program.
•approved an agreement naming KCI Technologies as the on-call engineer for Yonah-Homer Road and Garland-White Road, if needed.
