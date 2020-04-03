Banks County government offices shut down at noon today, Friday, April 3, and will remain closed through Monday, April 13.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners voted to take the action at a called meeting Friday morning to comply with the governor’s executive order to “shelter in place” due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus.
"Never before, in my 70 years, have I seen a situation like we face today," BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper said. "We have to make decisions today that there is not a right answer or a wrong answer.... We have to take some precautions. We can err on the side of safety."
The action by the BOC also “directs the human resources officer to pay the employees’ wages as per H.R. 6201-18 Division E- Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act – EPSLA.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell said that department heads should, "reinforce to employees that we are doing this for them to stay at home and not be out in public and expose themselves (to the virus)."
When the Annex Building reopens on April 14, Hooper said the policy will return to citizens making appointments to come into the offices. This has been done during the past week since the number of virus cases began to rise significantly across the state.
Essential government services, such as law enforcement and fire services, will continue to operate during the shut-down.
The BOC also approved declared it a "local state of emergency" due to the coronavirus. This is needed in case the situation gets worse and the county needs to apply for state or federal funds.
Governor Brian Kemp issued the “shelter in place” order on Thursday due to the continuing increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The order will be effective beginning Friday, April 3, at 6 p.m. and will end on Monday, April 13, at 11:59 p.m.
On Friday at noon, 5,831 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the state, an increase from 483 over Thursday. There have been 184 deaths so far, up from 163 on Thursday.
The action by the governor calls for citizens to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. People are allowed to leave home to shop for food and medical supplies and to go to doctor’s appointments. They are required to stay six feet away from each other.
Some businesses are required to be closed, including bars, night clubs, nail salons, barber shops, beauty salons and entertainment venues. In-side dining is not allowed, however take-out and curb-side is allowed.
Businesses that are allowed be be open are “to do basic operations.” Those doing business outside and are not in close contact with others are allowed to perform their duties. That includes agricultural and landscaping work.
Businesses are also supposed to screen employees for signs of sickness; provide enhanced sanitation; staggered shifts and work-from-home when possible; curbside service if possible; and enforce social distancing at the place of work.
Those sheltering in place are also not supposed to receive visitors except in very limited circumstances.
