The Banks County Board of Commissioners heard a request at its meeting last week to provide a new office for the voter registrar's office.
Members of the Board of Elections spoke about the current building not being big enough.
Linda Garrison, chairman of the Board of Elections, said that the Candler Street location does not have enough space for voters during election time. She said the number of voters casting a ballot has increased significantly, going from 3,000 in 2016 to 5,000 in 2022.
Board of elections member Gail Sheppard added, "Another concern is privacy for the voters. There is none. Everyone can see who everyone is voting for."
Security is another issued mentioned by the board members.
BOC chairman Charles Turk stated, "We will have to look and see if we have another building (that could be used)."
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved, in a 3-2 vote, a request from Sherri Mobley for a conditional use permit for a home occupation business to operate a pet cremation service at 340 Lakeview Drive, Baldwin. Turk and commissioner Danny Maxwell voted against the request. Commissioners Bo Garrision, Sammy Reece and Keith Keith Gadiner voted in favor of the request.
•approved a request to renew the annul public transportation service with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
•met in closed session for 25 minutes to discuss personnel. No action was taken when the meeting was opened to the public.
