The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed, in a Nov. 12 meeting, to increase the water and sewer rates to $13.41 per 1,000 gallons for industrial use. This fee is for industries that use in excess of 10,000 gallons per day.
In other business at the Nov. 12 meeting, the BOC:
•heard from citizen Laurie Wasilewski on several issues, including litter, barking dogs, restrictive guidelines on speaking at meetings, the public library budget, the need for more enforceable codes and the ability to give input and be met more positively.
•approved the annual public transportation budget and application.
•approved a variance to Stephanie Meiburg to allow the separation of property into two equal parcels of 1.99 acres at 348 Daily Road in Alto.
•agreed to apply for a $500,000 grant from the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission for a roundabout on Hwy. 59.
•approved the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant Project List to include the following roads: Mountain View, Garland White Road, Sample Scales Road and Bellamy Road, for a total 7.6 miles. The grant is for $502,997.
•approved an agreement with KCI Technologies to provide on-call engineering services.
•approved an agreement with Data Survival Inc. for software iCloud storage.
•approved an agreement with Bureau Veritas North America Inc. to provide building inspection, erosion control and local issuing authority management.
•agreed for the Banks County Board of Elections and Registration to conduct the March special election for the Town of Homer.
•heard a report on the road and bridge tax, which has funded 18 miles of rocks on roads and 17 miles of resurfacing, which officials said has been “money will spent.”
•heard a report on the speed zone at the high school and middle school in the mornings and afternoons, which the areas are congested. OptoTraffic has a three-year contract to provide speed control one hour in the mornings and one hour in the afternoons.
•approved a contract with Pethel Construction to repair the beams at the senior citizen’s center.
•approved a heating and air contract with Gainesville Mechanical for the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.