The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed at its October meeting to lift the hiring freeze that has been in place for months in order to hire a full-time code enforcement officer and a part-time zoning official.
The BOC also approved the job duties for each position. Applications will now be taken and interviews will be set up.
In other business, the BOC approved a request from Hodie Meats for a conditional use permit to operate a food processing facility at 2850 Gainesville Highway, Alto. The conditional use is not for all of the property. It is only for the back building and closely surrounding area, which is approximately 202,781 square feet.
In other action at the October BOC meeting, the commissioners:
•approved a quit claim deed to the Town of Alto for the portion of Wynn Shoals Road that is located in Banks County. It was reported that the town plans to pave that portion of the road and maintain it.
•approved a request for the annual youth hunt to be held Nov. 25-26. It is a joint project of Nails Creek Baptist Church and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
•approved the contract with Digital Elevation Contour Mapping for GIS/mapping services.
•Chairman Turk reported that there has been 359 fire calls in the past month, 3,787 calls for the sheriff's office and 11 new COVID-19 cases.
