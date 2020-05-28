The Banks County Board of Commissioners is considering a budget increase of almost seven percent. The proposed 2021 budget is $18.4 million, up $1.2 million over the current budget of $17.2 million.
The budget includes a three percent raise, effective Jan. 1, for county employees.
The BOC will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the Annex Building in Homer. The budget is available for review in the commissioner’s office, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The BOC will adopt the budget at the regular meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on June 9.
