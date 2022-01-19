The Banks County Board of Commissioners met behind closed doors for 45 minutes at its January meeting to discuss “personnel” but took no action when opening the meeting to the public
Under the Georgia Open Meetings Law, “executive” or closed meetings for personnel matters can be held to discuss hiring or firing an employee.
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•approved an amendment to the personnel policy related to time off when employees change from part-time to full-time.
•approved the annual contract with Legacy.
•reviewed the zoning ordinance amendments recommended by the planning commission and approved several of the changes.
