The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed at a July 28 meeting to move forward with plans for paving or resurfacing on four county roads.
The BOC agreed to seek bids for the road improvements on Hebron Road, Borders Road, Hawkins Road and Trout Lane. The project will be a total of 5.71 miles and will be funded with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
In other action at the meeting:
•E-911 director Deidra Moore and fire chief Steve Nichols recognized. Matthew Crumpton for providing $20,000 in personal protective equipment for public safety employees to help lessen the impact of Covid-19.
•the BOC approved a contract with Schneider Geospatial to provide qPublic Service Agreements in the county tax assessors office.
•the BOC approved a contract with Traylor Business Service to provide a personal property audit for the county tax assessors office.
•the county approved the transportation agreement with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for the senior citizen’s center.
•the county approved the update of the personnel policy as presented by human resources director Arlene Ivey, who will meet with department heads Aug. 6 to review the changes. The new policy will be effective as of Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.