The Banks County Board of Commissioners has unanimously passed a proclamation recognizing Wednesday, June 16, 2021, as Rotary Loves Banks County Day in Banks County.
“We are grateful for the commissioners recognizing that 'Service Above Self' makes our community a better place to live” said Vicki Boling, president of the Banks County Rotary Club.
Immediate past president of the Banks County Rotary Club Mark Valentine said, “Rotary Loves Banks County Day is the day that we conduct our Rotary Salutes program recognizing the outstanding public safety folks in our community.”
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, Rotarians are always working to better our world, and stay committed to the end.
If you want to join with your neighbors to promote meaningful ways to improve our community and our world come to a weekly luncheon at Chimney Oaks Golf Club. The Banks County Rotary club meets every Wednesday at noon.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the clubhouse at the Chimney Oaks Golf Club. For more information visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
