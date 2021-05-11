The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to place a 90-day moratorium on subdivision developments.
The item was not on the agenda but was added at the beginning of the May 11 meeting at the request of commissioner Bo Garrison. It was added to the agenda and quickly approved in a 5-0 vote.
BOC chairman Charles Turk pointed out that this would not impact subdivisions already under way. It is only for new developments.
Garrison made the request for the moratorium to be in place while the county’s zoning ordinances are being updated.
CONDITIONAL USE DENIED
Also at the meeting, the BOC denied a request from Ding Xiang for a conditional use request to operate a retail massage therapy office at 309 Steven B. Tanger Blvd.
Turk questioned Xiang about why she has a New York driver’s license when she has had a massage practice in Georgia since 2017 and lives in Georgia. Turk said that if you live in Georgia 30 days, you need to obtain a Georgia driver’s license.
A man speaking on behalf of Xiang said her English skills had made acquiring a driver’s license an issue.
Turk asked, “If you can have a Georgia massage license, why can’t you pass a Georgia driver’s license test? There is something up.”
He also asked Xiang what she is “trying to hide.”
Turk made the motion to deny the request for the conditional use request “because we don’t know what in the world is going on.” The vote to deny was unanimous.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•tabled a School Speed Zone Device Service Agreement with the board of education sheriff’s office and Optotraffic LLC until June 8 in order to get more information.
•approved the annual contract with Legacy Link for the meals on wheels program and nutrition program at the Banks County Senior Citizen’s Center.
•approved a proclamation declaring “Rotary Loves Banks County Day” on June 16.
•heard from Turk that the Banks County Health Department has given out 12,065 COVID-19 vaccines, with 3,520 being to Banks County residents.
•heard from Turk that the budget will be finalized in two weeks and the commissioners hope to decrease the millage rate to offset the increases seen on the tax bills that went out recently.
