The Banks County Board of Commissioners rolled back the millage rate to 8.419 when it met on Aug. 4. That is a decrease over the 8.533 rate for the past year.
BOC vice chairman Charles Turk said the millage rate roll back was possible due to an increase in assessments.
The BOC has decreased the millage rate each year since 2015. The millage rate each year has been: 2015 (9.615 millage rate); 2016 (9.566 millage rate); 2017 (9.299 millage rate); 2018 (8.916 millage rate); 2018 (8.916 millage rate); and 2019 (8.533 millage rate).
