The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a millage rate Tuesday night that is the lowest it has been in 20 years.

The BOC approved a 7.02 millage rate, rolling it back from the current 7.8 millage rate. Tax commissioner Becky Carlan pointed out that this is the lowest the millage rate has been since 2001.

