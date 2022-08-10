The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a millage rate Tuesday night that is the lowest it has been in 20 years.
The BOC approved a 7.02 millage rate, rolling it back from the current 7.8 millage rate. Tax commissioner Becky Carlan pointed out that this is the lowest the millage rate has been since 2001.
“The tax digest went down a great deal due to the real estate market and sales in the area,” Carlan also stated.
BOC chairman Charles Turk said, “The reason we can roll it back is the commissioners worked hard on the budget to cut it back all that we can. The elected officials worked hard with us to cut it. One of the things that is overlooked a lot is that because of SPLOST, we are able to take capital items that are used for roads and pay for it with the penny tax. People who live outside of our county and come to the outlet store pay for it. We don’t have to put it in the budget.”
He added that the low ISO rating in the county also saves taxpayers a great deal of money.
Commissioner Danny Maxwell, “When evaluations go up, we like to lower it so it can help the citizens. That is why we are here.”
Tax bills will be going out mid-September. The due date will be Dec. 1.
In other business at the meeting Tuesday night, the BOC:
•agreed to a request from fire chief/911 director Steve Nichols to accept a 2022 TIME Task Force $20,000 grant, which will provide traffic cones, barricades high visibility vests and other safety equipment that can be used to close up to 30 roads in emergency situations. This is a “no match” grant, which means the county will not be required to provide any funds.
•approved the local option sales tax formula negotiated by the board of commissioners and representatives from the towns, giving the county 83.5 percent of this one-cent sales tax approved by the legislation in 1975.
•agreed to install a six-inch waterline on Wrights Mill Road.
•heard from Turk that 15 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past week. Turk gives an update on public safety issues at the start of each BOC meeting. He also reported that the county received 3, 333 emergency calls in the past month, including 2,925 to the sheriff’s office. In other reports, he stated that repairs will begin in the next two weeks to six to eight county roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.