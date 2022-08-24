The Banks County Board of Commissioners unanimously said “no” Tuesday night to plans to locate a trucking freight terminal on Harden Bridge Road.
The BOC denied the request from Hoyt & Berenyi LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., to rezone 71 acres from ARR (agricultural/rural residential) to C2 (general commercial district) for the project.
BOC chairman Charles Turk made the motion for denial, stating his reason being the number of vehicles that would come onto the property. He said the number of 2,300 vehicle trips per day, including trucks and other vehicles, is “mind-blowing.”
The proposed 2,300 is for a full-build out of 300 terminal doors. Plans are to at first locate 150 doors on the site with a proposed 1,150 vehicle trips on the site for a 24-hour period.
Engineer Kyle Hoyt presented the plans for the project and said Southeastern Freight Lines would be a “good neighbor.” He said they would provide a vegetative buffer along the property.
“We are really trying to create a win-win situation,” he said. “We want to be a good neighbor. We want to be a part of the community.”
Nineteen people spoke in opposition to the request and a crowd of more than 75 people attended the hearing. The safety of children on buses traveling on the road and traffic increases were among the concerns aired.
One man said, “All it will bring is noise and traffic. I don’t see this as a benefit to our county.”
Another man said, “I would be proud to have Southeastern in our county. They are a good company. But not in such a congested area. My hope is that y’all are wise enough to look at the entire picture."
Diane Westmoreland said, “It breaks my heart to see what Banks County has become. If you came in here tonight with your mind already made up on how you were going to vote, shame on you!”
Several people also said the plans are not consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan for the area.
In his rebuttal comments, Hoyt said the plan does meet the county’s comprehensive plan.
“The property around us is industrial,” he said. “Industrial around industrial…”
In other business at the meeting Tuesday night, the BOC:
•appointed Jason Hensley, in a 3-2 vote, to fill an unexpired term on the Banks County Planning Commission. Commissioners Bo Garrision and Danny Maxwell voted against the motion.
•appointed Kelsie Ellison to serve on the Banks County Board of Appeals.
•approved the purchase two side mowers, at a cost of $223,773 each.
•approved adding $20,000 in engineering costs for the planned road projects coming up.
•approved the annual contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the transit program at the county senior citizen’s center.
•approved the annual Legacy Link contract. Legacy Link provides a wellness program and training for older workers.
•approved, pending review by the county attorney, the contract with Reeves Young for project management at the sewer treatment plant.
