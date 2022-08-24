The Banks County Board of Commissioners unanimously said “no” Tuesday night to plans to locate a trucking freight terminal on Harden Bridge Road.

The BOC denied the request from Hoyt & Berenyi LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., to rezone 71 acres from ARR (agricultural/rural residential) to C2 (general commercial district) for the project.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.