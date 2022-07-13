A meeting was held on Friday, July 8, to receive input on the proposed sewer system that is planned by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
The $6.5 million sewer project has received partial funding through the State of Georgia Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The purpose of the project is to provide Banks County Primary, Elementary, Middle and High Schools, as well as the county senior citizen’s center, health department, jail, fire department, courthouse, courthouse annex and additional county buildings with a sewer collection system.
Currently, sewage at these sites is handled by on-site septic systems, which provide limited expansion capacity to these facilities.
The sewage will discharge at the existing Atlanta International Dragway Water Pollution Control Plant.
New lift stations and force mains, along with gravity sewers, will be constructed to serve current and future growth in the county.
The only person attending the public hearing was Homer city councilman James Dumas, who said he wanted to get input on the plans. He brought up the possibility of the city tying into the county system.
Officials reported that it will be 10 months before work starts on the project. The design phase has been underway for “several years,” it was reported.
The first phase of the project will to put lines in from the plant at the former race track site to the high school.
The project includes locating a treatment plant on a 94-acre tract of land on Duncan Road. It will be located on a heavily-wooded area on one-third of the property. There will be an access road going to the treatment plant.
