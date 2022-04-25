Banks County budget hearings kicked off Monday afternoon with commissioners meeting with department heads and reviewing requested expenses line by line.
First up was Brooke Whitmire with the recreation department. Her requests include three laptop computer purchases, which are on hold for now until all budget numbers are crunched.
Whitemire also presented budget costs for a disc golf course, something she said community members request whenever surveys are done to see what Banks County residents are interested in the recreation department offering. A 24-hole course would cost $13,354 to be build, while a smaller 18-hole course would cost $9,275.
Possible sites to locate the course would be the wooded area around the horse arena and the new recreation field.
Tax assessor Vicky Krieg also met with the commissioners to review her budget requests, which include an new position. No action was taken on the requests. This will be done as the budget process is completed.
Budget hearings will continue with department heads at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
