The Banks County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to suspend an alcohol license from an area business for two weeks after an employee sold alcohol to an underage person.
A hearing was held after the violation occurred at Diamond Exxon. The BOC heard from Samir Vironi, who manages the store and apologized for the action.
He said the employee who sold alcohol to the minor, who had worked at the business for “six to seven months” was fired immediately. He added that all of his employees had been trained not to sell to underage customers.
“Every employee is trained,” he said. “We value our reputation. On behalf of my business and the employees, I apologize. We will try our best that it never happens again.”
He added that this is the first such violation against the business. He provided signed affidavits from all his employees stating that they had been trained not to serve to underage customers.
The action taken by the BOC suspends the alcohol license from April 28, the day the violation occurred and the license was pulled, through May 13. The business will also be on probation for six months and face other violations if another incident occurs.
