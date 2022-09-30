The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hear an appeal from Taylor Griffith regarding public notices and public notice procedures. The public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the board room at the Banks County Annex Building, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
Griffith filed the appeal on a request for an extended stay hotel because he says that the public hearing was not held in a “lawful way.” He said the original copy of the conditional use application “plainly stated ‘Extended Stay Prototype’ in the line for intended use.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.