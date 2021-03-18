The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on Tuesday, March 23, at 9 a.m. in the board room of the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
Latest Banks News
- Personnel hired by BOE
- Hickory Flat UMC plans Easter Sunrise Service
- BOC to meet March 23
- DOT seeks input on transportation improvement plans
- Hart named to President's List
- Railroad Days planned in Lula
- Wants more representation from Chimney Oaks on Homer council
- Banks schools plan two hour delay Thursday, March 18
Most Popular
Articles
- Coach requests change to recreation policy
- Heated debate over equal representation in proposed council districts held at Homer meeting
- Ten charged by Banks County Sheriff's Office
- Residential fires ruled arson
- 114 school system staff signed up to take COVID vaccine
- BOC votes Banks Golf Course must pay back taxes
- Health board to meet March 9
- Eight charged by sheriff's office
- Drug arrest made by regional task force
- Alto approves purchase for well house
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.