The Banks County Board of Commissioners will vote on a proposed 7.831 millage rate when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Annex Building in Homer. This will be a decrease over the current millage rate of 8.419. In 2019, the millage rate was 8.533
BOC to vote Aug. 10 on millage rate
Angie Gary
