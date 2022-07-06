The Banks County Board of Commissioners presented a proposal Thursday night that the county receive 85 percent of a projected $40 million in local option sales tax (LOST) that could come in over the next 10 years. The proposal calls for the remaining 15 percent of the sales tax to be divided among the towns (Alto, Baldwin, Gillsville, Homer, Lula and Maysville) based on population.
County and city leaders met June 30 to iron out details on how revenue from the one-cent sales would be allocated.
Under the current agreement, the county receives 83.25 percent of the LOST revenue. At the joint meeting, BOC chairman Charles Turk said the county should receive more of the revenue because of the services the county provides, including the sheriff’s office and recreation department. He added that the county also responds to fire calls to Banks County addresses in Baldwin and Maysville.
“We have had to provide more services and it doesn’t come free,” Turk said.
Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam asked what percentage the county “would settle for.” Turk said the county is firm on the 85 percent and asked if the cities have a counter-proposal. He again pointed out that the county provides more services than the cities.
“We’ve had to pick up services that some cities no longer provide,” Turk said.
The county and cities will again hold a joint meeting at 6 p.m. on July 21. Before that, at 6 p.m. on July 13, the cities plan to meet to discuss the issue.
The agreement on how the money would be allocated has to be decided upon by Aug. 29. If an agreement can’t be made, the county and cities will have to go through arbitration with an outside mediator. This is what happened 10 years ago during the last LOST negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.